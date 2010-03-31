10th Annual I Got Bank Art and Essay Contest | OneUnited Bank
10th Annual “I Got Bank!” Financial Literacy Contest

Join Us To Promote Financial Literacy For Youth!

OneUnited Bank is sponsoring the tenth annual financial literacy contest for youth between the ages of 8 – 12 years old. Simply either write and submit a 250-word essay (250 words not 250 characters) or create and submit an art project (PDF only) about what you learned from the book “I Got Bank!” (or from another financial literacy book available in your library or home) and how you can use what you learned in your life or the life of your family.

 

You must have your parents’ permission to participate. Your essay or art project will be published by OneUnited Bank. All submissions must be postmarked or emailed by June 30, 2020. (Children of employees of OneUnited Bank are ineligible to participate.) Winners will be selected by OneUnited Bank in our sole discretion. Ten (10) winners will receive a $1,000 savings account by August 31, 2020 (with cooperation from parents). No purchase required. Awards are subject to 1099 reporting. To submit your essay or art project (PDF only), see details below.

Please see our section about the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

Get Started

Click the button to download a FREE copy of “I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money”.

Get the Book

Click the button to download a copy of the 2020 flyer to submit your entry by mail.

Get the Flyer

Enter Today

$1,000 Urban Youth Financial Literacy Contest

To participate, click the “enter the contest button” and have your parent(s) approve the form. Submit your 250 word essay or a PDF of your art project by June 30, 2020 explaining or showing what you learned from the book “I Got Bank” (or from another financial literacy book available in your library or home) and how you can use what you learned in your life or the life of your family to:

 

OneUnited Bank, Financial Literacy Submission

100 Franklin Street

Boston, MA 02110 or online.

 

Winners will be announced by August 31, 2020.

Enter the Contest

